Good Samaritan survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - A FedEx driver who stopped to help a stranded driver on a North Carolina highway fell 75 feet from a bridge and survived.
Jeremiah Cribb was driving early Wednesday on Interstate 85 when he stopped to help a driver stranded in the fast lane.
Cribb says a tractor-trailer came toward the stranded car, so he jumped out of the way.
He thought he was jumping onto a median but instead jumped off the bridge onto a sandbar below.
Firefighters who arrived thought Cribb was paralyzed but he was able to stand and they pulled him to safety.
Cribb has three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.
