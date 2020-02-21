Good Samaritan survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge

February 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:23 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) - A FedEx driver who stopped to help a stranded driver on a North Carolina highway fell 75 feet from a bridge and survived.

Jeremiah Cribb was driving early Wednesday on Interstate 85 when he stopped to help a driver stranded in the fast lane.

Cribb says a tractor-trailer came toward the stranded car, so he jumped out of the way.

He thought he was jumping onto a median but instead jumped off the bridge onto a sandbar below.

Firefighters who arrived thought Cribb was paralyzed but he was able to stand and they pulled him to safety.

Cribb has three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

