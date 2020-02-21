First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns as frigid temperatures fill in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! As expected, parts of the Cape Fear Region failed to grab significant winter weather last night, but many spots woke up to a nice little slushy crusty pasting of snow this morning. One thing for certain which we all dealt with this morning and today: the cold!
Sun will do its best to warm temperatures and wind chill values up! ...but it will likely have limited success. Temperatures this afternoon will mainly be in the 30s, 40s at best. Feels like temperatures will be frigid in the 20s and 30s. Tonight brace yourself, your pets, and perhaps even your pipes for a hard freeze with temperatures deep into the 20s.
In your longer-range forecast, temperatures trend upward through the weekend and early next week and the milder air will lay the foundation for our next best rain chance: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Catch these details and more in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. Or, for any location you choose, you can always dial up a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a nice and safe weekend, friends!
