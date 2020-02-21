First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns as frigid temperatures fill in

In your longer-range forecast, temperatures trend upward through the weekend and early next week and the milder air will lay the foundation for our next best rain chance: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Catch these details and more in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. Or, for any location you choose, you can always dial up a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a nice and safe weekend, friends!