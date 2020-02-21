First Alert Forecast: frigid for Friday, milder by Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! As expected, parts of the Cape Fear Region failed to grab significant winter weather last night, but many spots are waking up to a nice little slushy crusty pasting of snow this morning. Whatever is the case in your neighborhood, please be cautious for possible slick spots as you head out amid leftover moisture and temperatures mired deep down in the 30s. Also, please bundle up for wind chill values as low as the 20s!
Even the most tenacious and stubborn leftover cloud cover and flurry activity will have exited by Friday afternoon. Sun will do its best to warm temperatures and wind chill values up! ...but it will likely have limited success. Only lower 40s are likely for highs and those wind chills ought to stay stuck in the 30s. And tonight? Please brace yourself, your pets, and perhaps even your pipes for a hard freeze with temperatures deep into the 20s.
In your longer-range forecast, temperatures trend upward through the weekend and early next week and the milder air will lay the foundation for our next best rain chance: Monday into Tuesday. Catch these details and more in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. Or, for any location you choose, you can always dial up a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a nice and safe weekend, friends!
