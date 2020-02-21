First Alert Forecast: frigid for Friday, milder by Monday

Even the most tenacious and stubborn leftover cloud cover and flurry activity will have exited by Friday afternoon. Sun will do its best to warm temperatures and wind chill values up! ...but it will likely have limited success. Only lower 40s are likely for highs and those wind chills ought to stay stuck in the 30s. And tonight? Please brace yourself, your pets, and perhaps even your pipes for a hard freeze with temperatures deep into the 20s.