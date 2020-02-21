Elizabeth Smart to speak on adversity at trauma and acute care symposium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s trauma and acute care symposium will host two very special guests Friday.
Elizabeth Smart was abducted in June of 2002 and returned to her family March 2003 after being held prisoner for nine months. Since then, she has become an outspoken advocate for survivors, supporting legislation and creating a survivor’s guide to encourage and inspire children who have gone through similar experiences.
Author Sheri Fink spent years reporting on the impact of Hurricane Katrina on medical care in New Orleans. A former relief worker in disaster zones, she received her MD and PhD from Stanford University. Her medical background informs her reporting on the intersections between human-made conflicts, natural disasters, and medicine. Her work reporting on the Ebola outbreak garnered a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting
Both women will speak to physicians, advanced practitioners, registered nurses, EMTs, paramedics and first responders who care for critical patients.
