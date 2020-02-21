Comic D.C. Benny, who is ‘Adrift In Predicaments,’ brings his comedy to Wilmington this weekend

Comic D.C. Benny, who is 'Adrift In Predicaments,' brings his comedy to Wilmington this weekend
By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 21, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 6:54 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - D.C. Benny’s style of telling autobiographical stories, inhabited by original characters, has delighted audiences over his more than years as a performer.

This weekend, he brings his comedy to Wilmington.

Benny talks about his life traveling the world as a stand up comic. At his Wilmington show, he plans to talk about his obsession with Bass Pro Shop, a store he said he had little experience with living in Brooklyn.

Benny has a new comedy album, Adrift in Predicaments and his Dry Bar special was just released. Learn more about Benny here: http://dcbenny.com/

Benny has shows Friday and Saturday at Dead Crow Comedy.

Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.