Comic D.C. Benny, who is ‘Adrift In Predicaments,’ brings his comedy to Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - D.C. Benny’s style of telling autobiographical stories, inhabited by original characters, has delighted audiences over his more than years as a performer.
This weekend, he brings his comedy to Wilmington.
Benny talks about his life traveling the world as a stand up comic. At his Wilmington show, he plans to talk about his obsession with Bass Pro Shop, a store he said he had little experience with living in Brooklyn.
Benny has a new comedy album, Adrift in Predicaments and his Dry Bar special was just released. Learn more about Benny here: http://dcbenny.com/
Benny has shows Friday and Saturday at Dead Crow Comedy.
Tickets can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.