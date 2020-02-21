Brunswick County chase ends when suspect crashes in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect is in custody after running from deputies Friday.
Investigators say a suspect with outstanding warrants ran from Brunswick County deputies down I-140 Friday afternoon. The chase ended in New Hanover County when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at the exit ramp for I-140 to US 421.
After a brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested.
No officers were injured or involved in the suspect’s crash.
Officials have not yet released any details regarding the suspect’s identity or the charges in the outstanding warrants.
