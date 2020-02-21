Ashley and Laney girls winners in Mideastern semifinals

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The No. 2 Laney girl’s basketball team beat third seeded Hoggard, 32-29, in the semifinals of the Mideastern Conference tournament at Brunswick Community College on Thursday.
Laney (21-4) was led by Jackie Hill’s game-high 14 points. Anya Massey led Hoggard (21-5) with 14 points.
The Buccaneers advance to face Ashley in the MEC championship game on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We know they are a very good and strong team,” said Laney Coach Ashley Berting. “We can’t just walk in here and expect them to hand it to us. But I know that we believe we have a shot. And that’s why we are going to come and play the game and hopefully come out on top.”
Laney lost to Ashley twice during the regular season.
Ashley 71, North Brunswick 49 F
The top seed Ashley girls basketball team beat No. 5 North Brunswick, 71-49, in the semifinals of the Mideastern Conference tournament at Brunswick Community College on Thursday.
Ashley (22-4) was led by junior Saniya Rivers and senior Mia Seemadray.
Rivers had a triple-double with 28 points, 22 rounds and 11 assists. Seemadray chipped in with 24 points on a school-record 24 points.
“The first three went in and I was like this is the game that I’m beating my record,” said Seemadry. “I was going for ten, it hit eight and that was really cool.”
“It’s good to know that I wasn’t the only one scoring,” added Rivers. “Mia knock down eight three’s and we are trying to get her ten. But we couldn’t quite do it.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.