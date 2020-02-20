Wilmington man sentenced to prison on federal drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to federal drug-related charges.
Taurean Edward Farrior, 35, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years probation after previously entering guilty pleas to distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of heroin.
Prosecutors said the investigation into Farrior began on May 19, 2017, when Wayne County investigators detected an odor of marijuana emanating from a vehicle at a gas station in Goldsboro. A search of the parked vehicle, which belonged to Farrior, revealed almost an ounce of crack cocaine, some marijuana, and $1,300 in cash.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reportedly made four controlled purchases of heroin/fentanyl mixtures from Farrior between August and December 2018.
On Jan. 2019, officers stopped Farrior on U.S. 74 in Leland for a traffic violation and found him in possession of cocaine and marijuana. A search of his Wilmington home revealed multiple bindles of heroin/fentanyl.
Prosecutors said Farrior was responsible for distributing approximately 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl, between Jan. 2016 and Jan. 2019.
