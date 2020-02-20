VA leadership hosts Wilmington town hall for feedback on healthcare

“You can’t assume that every woman is a spouse," Wagner said. "There are women in the military in all branches. So if you’re not sure, at least give us the common courtesy and ask us, don’t assume that we’ve piggy-backed off of our husband’s benefits. I’ve served my country just like he did. There needs to be more support groups for women, there needs to be more encouragement for women, there needs to be better understanding of women’s issues and things that have happened to them while they were in the military.”