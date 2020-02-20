VA leadership hosts Wilmington town hall for feedback on healthcare

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Veterans from all branches of the U.S. military shared their concerns and experiences during a town hall meeting at the Wilmington VA Health Care Center.
The new leadership team for Fayetteville, NC VA Coastal Health Care System proudly boasts its comprised entirely of veterans.
The meeting, run by director Daniel Ducker, served as an opportunity for veteran patients to express their concerns, provide feedback on their healthcare experiences and ask questions of the leadership team.
Dan Fields serves as the Associate Director of Operations. He says the leadership team is particularly invested in the promise of quality healthcare for veterans.
“I’m a veteran, I get care here at the organization,” he said. “Our entire executive leadership team has served and the majority of us...if you add all our military time together, we’re over a century of military experience and the majority of us get care at the organization."
Some veterans arrived with a list of questions.
Elizabeth Wagner and her husband are both veterans. She posed questions about medical record-keeping and the ability of VA clinics to share medical records from clinic to clinic. She says the Wilmington clinic cannot access their records from their previous home in Philadelphia.
“So red flags, or medical problems, or medical history is not coming up down here, they have to ask you all the same questions again and its a waste of time,” Wagner said.
As a female veteran, Wagner also wants to see better care provided for women, starting with some common courtesies.
“You can’t assume that every woman is a spouse," Wagner said. "There are women in the military in all branches. So if you’re not sure, at least give us the common courtesy and ask us, don’t assume that we’ve piggy-backed off of our husband’s benefits. I’ve served my country just like he did. There needs to be more support groups for women, there needs to be more encouragement for women, there needs to be better understanding of women’s issues and things that have happened to them while they were in the military.”
While Wagner expected the town hall to be full of ‘political garbage,’ she said she left feeling heard.
“I think it was positive, I think [Daniel Ducker] listened. I don’t think he just stood up there and said yes to everything, he was honest about what he could not answer or did not know the answers to and told us he would find the answers out and told us he would keep us updated, so I feel confident that we’re moving in the right direction.”
Other topics brought to the leadership team’s attention included:
-Facility parking, valet and transportation needs
-Greater need for mental healthcare
-Concerns over continuity of care regardless of possible sale/partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center
-Availability of specialists, particularly audiologists and gastroenterology experts
VA staff with the leadership team took down contact information for individuals to follow-up on questions they couldn’t answer tonight or cases for which they will try and advocate for the patient to get the care they need.
