UNCW softball makes weekend schedule changes
February 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 4:19 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - The game schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, has been reduced from four games to two games. Eastern Kentucky and George Washington will play at 1 p.m., followed by a 3:30 p.m. contest between Brown and UNCW.

In addition, the schedule for Sunday, Feb. 23, has been adjusted with a third game added. Brown will face George Washington at 9:30 a.m., before the Bears take on Eastern Kentucky at noon. The final game of the weekend will pit UNCW against Eastern Kentucky at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The four-game slate of games on Saturday, Feb. 22, is still expected to be played as scheduled.

Seahawk Softball Classic Schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

Eastern Kentucky vs. George Washington, 1 p.m.

Brown vs. UNCW, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Brown vs. UNCW, 10 a.m.

George Washington vs. UNCW, 12:30 p.m.

George Washington vs. Eastern Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Brown, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

George Washington vs. Brown, 9:30 a.m.

Brown vs. Eastern Kentucky, Noon

Eastern Kentucky vs. UNCW, 2:30 p.m.

Designated home team listed second for each game

