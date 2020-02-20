UNCW softball makes weekend schedule changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - The game schedule for Friday, Feb. 21, has been reduced from four games to two games. Eastern Kentucky and George Washington will play at 1 p.m., followed by a 3:30 p.m. contest between Brown and UNCW.
In addition, the schedule for Sunday, Feb. 23, has been adjusted with a third game added. Brown will face George Washington at 9:30 a.m., before the Bears take on Eastern Kentucky at noon. The final game of the weekend will pit UNCW against Eastern Kentucky at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The four-game slate of games on Saturday, Feb. 22, is still expected to be played as scheduled.
Seahawk Softball Classic Schedule
Friday, Feb. 21
Eastern Kentucky vs. George Washington, 1 p.m.
Brown vs. UNCW, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Brown vs. UNCW, 10 a.m.
George Washington vs. UNCW, 12:30 p.m.
George Washington vs. Eastern Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Brown, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
George Washington vs. Brown, 9:30 a.m.
Brown vs. Eastern Kentucky, Noon
Eastern Kentucky vs. UNCW, 2:30 p.m.
Designated home team listed second for each game
