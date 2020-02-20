Two-week investigation leads to man’s arrest on cocaine, meth charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Lenoir County man was arrested for allegedly bringing cocaine and methamphetamine into New Hanover County early Thursday morning.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a two-week investigation by the Vice-Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of Osvaldo Fuentes Buentello.
Investigators learned that he was planning to bring illegal drugs into New Hanover County, Brewer said.
Law enforcement officer stopped Buentello in the 1400 block of N. College Road shortly after he drove into the county Thursday morning and reportedly found about nine ounces of cocaine, eight ounces of meth and a gun in his possession.
Brewers said a search of Buentello’s home in La Grange uncovered more cocaine and methamphetamine.
Buentello has been charged with:
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- trafficking In Cocaine
- possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine a Schedule II controlled substance
- maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance
- manufacturing cocaine
- manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance
- two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
- two counts of trafficking in cocaine
- carrying concealed weapon - gun
He was booked under a $250,000 secured bond.
