TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Independence Blvd. to temporarily close Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Independence Blvd. temporarily will be closed Saturday, Feb. 22, while a contractor performs construction at CFPUA’s Pump Station 36.
Begin at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, crews will close the westbound lane of Independence Blvd. in front of the pump station between Carolina Beach Road and River Road.
Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of the road will be closed intermittently throughout the day Saturday to allow crews to unload concrete structures at the site.
The traffic changes will be in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes while the work is being done.
