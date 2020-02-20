North Carolina health officials report 11 new flu deaths

By AP | February 20, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 4:05 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina health officials say 11 more people died of complications from the flu last week, including a victim between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.

Combined with four additional deaths from previous weeks, the death toll for the 2019-2020 season has reached 90. That compared with 85 deaths for the same period in the 2018-2019 season.

Of the 90 deaths, 54 were aged 65 or older, 22 were ages 50 to 64, 11 were ages 25 to 49, two were between ages 5 to 17, and one death involved someone no older than 4.

