North Brunswick’s Jieem Bullock named WECT Athlete of the week

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick’s Jieem Bullock is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past Friday the senior was named the Most Outstanding Performer at the 3A Indoor Track State Championship.
Bullock finished first in the high jump and long jump and placed third in the 55m hurdles. Bullock, who has signed with LSU scored all 26 points for the Scorpions, as North Brunswick finished fifth at the meet.
