NC Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of lawmaker Linda Johnson

“After much prayer, deliberation, and numerous discussions with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to the North Carolina House. Representing the people of North Carolina House District 82 is a great honor and a privilege I take very seriously. I am very proud of the work that we have done to ensure North Carolina remains the best place in the world to live, work, play, raise a family, and start a business. I am particularly pleased that over the last decade, by practicing fiscal responsibility and sticking to our conservative values, we’ve transformed our state from a $5 billion budget deficit to having $2 billion in savings. All while reducing taxes across the board for families and small businesses, increasing funding for our schools, raising teachers’ salaries for six consecutive years, and reducing our state’s unemployment rate to record low levels.