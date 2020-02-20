Johnson, Daniels help NC State rout No. 6 Duke 88-66

Johnson, Daniels help NC State rout No. 6 Duke 88-66
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) guards North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
February 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 11:59 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to help North Carolina State to beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 on Wednesday night.

Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils.

Vernon Carey Jr. had 27 points to lead Duke. The Blue Devils shot 38% but struggled at the line and from behind the arc. Duke made 4 of 17 3-pointers and 10 of 22 foul shots. N.C. State shot 45%.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)