First Alert Forecast: wet, windy and wintry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bundle up and try to keep smiling, friends, on what will be a soggy and raw day across the Cape Fear Region! A low pressure wave along a recently-passed cold front will focus periods of rain, pin temperatures in the 40s, and drive wind chills deep into the 30s.
As northerly winds continue to force temperatures downward through the 30s Thursday night, rain may mix with or switch to sleet pellets or snowflakes. See your WECT Weather App’s hour-by-hour forecast to get an idea when such a transition might happen in your neighborhood.
Generally underwhelming snow and sleet amounts remain possible overnight Thursday into first thing Friday. Here are the most likely accumulation outcomes by county...
Bladen: small coating to locally an inch or two.
Brunswick: either nothing or a small pasting of crusty slush.
Columbus: either nothing or a small pasting of crusty slush.
New Hanover: either nothing or a small pasting of crusty slush.
Pender: small coating to locally an inch or two.
North Carolina’s “sweet spot” for snow will likely be north of the Cape Fear Region, say, up near Wilson or Roanoke Rapids. Still, our local National Weather Service office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and you might watch for an icy patch or two first thing Friday.
In the longer range: a frigid Friday night and a temperature rebound by early next week. Catch these details and more in your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here or, for any location you choose, a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
