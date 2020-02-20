Dosher Memorial Hospital names interim CEO, president

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will turn to two familiar faces for interim leadership in the wake of Tom Siemers’ recent resignation as CEO.
Dosher has named Dr. Brad Hilaman the interim CEO while Lynda Stanley will serve as the interim president.
Dr. Hilaman, who has been affiliated with Dosher since 1995, currently is the hospital’s chief medical office. Hospital officials say he will continue to serve as CMO and will continue to oversee the Wound Center and the Dosher Women’s Health Clinic during the interim period.
Stanley was COO of Dosher Hospital from 1986 until 2014 when she became president of the hospital’s newly formed Dosher Hospital Foundation. She will continue to serve as president of the foundation during the interim period.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.