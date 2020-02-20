Come to the Cabaret, a night of Broadway favorites, to benefit Thalian Association Youth Theatre and She ROCKS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Don’t waste your extra day this year.
One Leap Year Day, Feb. 29, 2020, Come to the Cabaret, at The Terraces on Sir Tyler, will salute the songs of Broadway while raising money for Thalian Association Youth Theatre and She ROCKS, which supports ovarian cancer research.
The evening’s entertainment features some of Wilmington’s favorite performers in a unique night club setting.
A Thyme Savor will cater an elegant, seated dinner. Silent and live auctions will take place throughout the night.
Tickets are available here: https://thalian.org/events/come-to-the-cabaret/
