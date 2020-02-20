Cape Fear Academy girls and boys ready for final four

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in program history, both the Cape Fear Academy girls and boys basketball teams have advanced to the final for the 3A North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.
The road to the final four has been very different for each team.
The girls have battled adversity, losing second leading scorer Kaia Simpson midway through the season due to injury.
“I think mentally, it challenged us a lot,” said CFA senior Chloe Kernan. “Just because Kaia, a huge part of our team and knowing she went down, it hurt the morality of the team.”
The injury forced CFA head coach Ray Beatty to change how the Hurricanes played. Now they are playing their best basketball of the season.
“We have scorers, we have defenders, we have rebounders,” said Beatty. “We can go there and do some knockout punches this weekend and that's what we're hoping for.”
For the Cape Fear boys, since losing in the final four a year ago, it was their goal to make it back.
“The dream has always been to win a championship,” said CFA senior Emmanuel Bonsu. “So regardless of where we are right now, we will never be satisfied until we get that championship.” And after starting the season 10-7, the Hurricanes have won 13 straight.
“Starting the season we're not the same team that we were back then,” said senior Ivan Misic. “It was a schedule that we built to get us to the postseason right now.”
“We’re a different animal than any team we play,” added CFA coach Tony Martin. “We are different animal than we were in November and December.”
Friday the Cape Fear girls will face top seeded Asheville Christian at 2:30 p.m. The Boys will face Village Christian at 6 p.m. Both games will be played at Carmel Christian School in Matthews.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.