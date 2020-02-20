Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast set for Saturday in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - While the N.C. Blueberry Festival isn’t until June, the festivities will kick off this weekend.
The annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast, a fundraiser for the festival, will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, in Burgaw.
The event will take place at the Burgaw Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $7 per plate while kids 4 and under eat free with a paid adult.
According to organizers, the event usually serves over 2,000 blueberry pancakes and 500 pounds of sausage patties each year.
Just last week, organizers placed an order of 180 pounds of fresh Pender County blueberries for the event.
Burgaw Police Chief Jim Hock will be manning on of the grills and flipping pancakes while Burgaw Fire Department will cook the sausage patties.
About 50 local high school volunteers also will be lending a helping hand.
The 2020 North Carolina Blueberry Festival is scheduled for June 19-20 in Burgaw.
