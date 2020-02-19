WPD: Man accused of stealing money from cab driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of stealing money from a taxi cab driver in Wilmington, according to police.
Wilmington police responded to the 900 block of Orange Street shortly after midnight for a report of a person tampering with cars.
WPD officials said that officers located Devonte Tramel at the scene and found several phone chargers, drug paraphernalia and loose change in his possession.
“Officers then canvassed the area and found several cars had been rifled through,” a news release from the Wilmington Police Department said. " The owners were contacted to see if items were missing though none could identify any missing items."
Officers on the scene recognized Tramel as a possible suspect in an earlier robbery of a taxi cab driver.
According to the WPD, the driver came to the scene and identified Tramel as the person who stole money from him.
Tramel, 23, has been charged with one count of larceny from a person and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. He is being held under $5,400 in secured bonds.
