Willie Stargell Foundation announces inaugural 5k race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will host the inaugural Willie Stargell 5k Road Race Sunday, March 8.
The event opens with a 1 mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5k race at 9 a.m.
The race happens at the open of National Kidney Month and the group hopes the event will raise awareness about kidney disease and encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
The road race will also include an expo with health screenings provided by Syneos Health and UNCW’s College of Health and Human Services, Delaney Radiology, DaVita Kidney Care and NHRMC.
March is also the month former Pittsburgh Pirates star Willie Stargell was born. He would have turned 80 March 6. Stargell, a member of Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame, died from kidney disease in 2001.
Runners have the opportunity to raise money for the cause. The top fundraisers will have a chance to win a trip to Mexico or an Apple TV.
To Register for this event or for available sponsorship opportunities, visit its-go-time.com/willie-stargell-5k/. For more information call (910) 262.5391 or email info@WillieStargellFoundation.org
