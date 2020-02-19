Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in identifying suspects in separate Walmart incidents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people it says were involved in separate incidents at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road.
The sheriff’s office posted a picture on its Facebook page of a woman it says is a suspect in a credit card case. The incident occurred on Feb. 6, according to the post.
In a separate Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released a picture of a man it says is a suspect in a larceny case. The incident took place on Nov. 8, 2019.
Anyone with information in wither case is asked to contact Det. Hopkins at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.
