Rotary Club recognizes New Hanover County Rookie Teacher of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Rotary Club honored several teachers who have succeeded early in their teaching careers Tuesday at the Cape Fear Country Club.
This year’s Rookie of the Year winner was Sydney Peterson, a kindergarten teacher at Forest Hills Global Elementary School.
“This has been a dream my whole life to be a teacher and its just the relationships I build and the fact that my students know that I listen to them, I care for them and they are loved every day they come to my classroom. I’m their champion, and I always will be,” said winner Sydney Peterson. “No matter what their home life is, they know I’m their constant. Our students just need that, they need the structure, they need to know what to expect."
This marks the second Rookie Teacher of the Year winner out of the last three years to come from Forest Hills Elementary; Adriana Poveromo won the title in 2018.
The winner took home a $1,000 gift card and the four runners up each won $500 gift cards.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.