Rotary Club recognizes New Hanover County Rookie Teacher of the Year

“This has been a dream my whole life to be a teacher and its just the relationships I build and the fact that my students know that I listen to them, I care for them and they are loved every day they come to my classroom. I’m their champion, and I always will be,” said winner Sydney Peterson. “No matter what their home life is, they know I’m their constant. Our students just need that, they need the structure, they need to know what to expect."