DOT crews prepping roadways for potential winter weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT is monitoring the chance for winter weather Thursday evening, into Friday morning, and getting preparations ready.
DOT crews in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties have commenced pre-storm preparations and will be finished prior to the winter weather arriving. Preparations include a review of anti-icing and de-icing equipment, personnel, material inventories, and a review of bare pavement routes.
Crews in Bladen and Columbus counties have held off brining the roadways due to the projected rainfall ahead of any possible snow.
“We are not going to spray brine solution ahead of the storm, because the forecast is calling for rain to fall first. If we brine, it would just be wasted and washed off the road in the rain. However, we have crews and equipment, including dump trucks with salt spreaders and some trucks with snow plows, on standby in both counties to deploy when the snow falls and to treat/scrape the main highways,” a DOT spokesperson stated.
The American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina is urging people to stay off the roads if you can. The expected wet roadways and below-freezing temperatures can make for a dangerous commute in the mornings.
“Keep in mind that some people here in southeastern North Carolina are not as used to driving in winter weather,” said James Jarvis, executive director of the American Red Cross of Eastern NC. “One of the first things you need to do is give yourself more time and more distance between you and other drivers. You also want to move distractions for the car.”
To find out more ways to stay safe on the roadways during winter weather and freezing weather events, check out the American Red Cross’s website for tips and be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
