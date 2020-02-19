Newbury customers experience discolored water after work on pipes Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA says neighbors in New Hanover County experiencing discolored water Tuesday night have no need to worry about their health.
According to Cammie Bellamy with CFPUA, the water is safe and poses no health risk to neighbors. No boil water advisory will be handed down.
A contractor working on the Military Cutoff project Tuesday offset a 16 inch water main on Newbury Way. When they reactivated the water main, air and sediment were stirred up into the water.
Two technicians were working on the water main Tuesday night and were expected to be flushing the pipes until midnight.
Water is expected to be back to normal on Wednesday.
CFPUA recommends customers run their faucets to flush the air and sediment out of their home’s pipes.
