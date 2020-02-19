NC Ports, Coast Guard address concerns about Coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ports says they’re “monitoring the situation closely” as reports of the Coronavirus outbreak continue to flood in.
A representative from North Carolina Ports says they’re following protocol set by the US Coast Guard keep places like the Port of Wilmington safe.
Lt. Amanda Faulkner of the US Coast Guard says the Coast Guard’s primary concern is the health and safety of all Americans.
Right now, the following measures are in place at every port in the United States:
- The Coast Guard reviews all Advanced Notice of Arrivals from inbound vessels to determine if a vessel has visited a country impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak within its last five ports of call.
- The Coast Guard requires a commercial vessel that embarks a crew member who was in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days to make immediate notification to the nearest Captain of the Port.
- Vessel representatives are required to report sick or deceased crew or passengers within the last 15 days to the CDC.
- Commercial vessels that have been to China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) or have crew members who have been in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days, but have no sick crew members, may be permitted to enter the U.S. and conduct normal cargo operations with restrictions. Crew members on these vessels will be required to remain aboard the vessel except to conduct specific activities directly related to vessel cargo or provisioning operations.
- Passenger vessels that have been to China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) or are carrying passengers who have been in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States.
WECT also reached out to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that oversees the cold storage department of the Port of Wilmington.
According to a representative from the USDA, there’s no evidence the food products regulated by the FSIS pose any health risk. From a food safety standpoint, no additional measures will be taken from the USDA.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.