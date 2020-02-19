NCDOT wants your input to prioritize projects over the next 10 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT wants your input. What are transportation projects that need top priority? As you’re thinking of a couple, keep in mind, it’s not just talking today, tomorrow, or next month, the DOT is looking at a long-range plan for the next 10 years.
“That’s easy. We have a terrific relationship with the DOT looking ahead to projects,” said Beth Edward with the Cape Fear Cyclists. Her group has provided input for a handful of projects when it comes to cyclist safety.
“We live in a town where the bike lanes end. We live in a town where the sidewalks just end. There has to be a better way,” she said.
The NCDOT is holding a statewide 30-day public comment period and the last day you can submit your input on their future projects is Feb. 28.
“We always welcome the input,” said Caitlin Marks, a district three planning engineer. “What are those projects that we need to prioritize over the next decade? Think congestion, safety, and economic development."
If you’ve got an idea, you’re welcome to stop by NCDOT offices, located at 5501 Barbados Blvd., Castle Hayne, NC 28429.
The survey is open to ideas in a six-county region, including New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, Onslow, Duplin and Sampson counties.
You can also take a survey that you’ll find on-line. To find the link, all you have to do is click here.
