Man shot multiple times Tuesday night, Chadbourn police say

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times late Tuesday night.
Chief Anthony Spivey said officers were alerted to a possible shooting on West Holland Street near Clark Street around 11:55 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the legs and the back.
He was taken to Columbus Regional in Whiteville and eventually transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for further treatment.
His current condition is not known.
If you have any information, please contact the Chadbourn Police Department at (910) 654-4146 or call 911.
