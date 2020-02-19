Low water pressure prompts boil water advisory in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach reports areas of low/ no pressure in some areas of the island Tuesday. (Source: Town of Carolina Beach)
CAROLINA BEACH N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in Carolina Beach are under a boil water notice after a fire hydrant was damaged Tuesday.

People between Cape Fear Boulevard and Fayetteville Avenue from 7th Street to Dow Road could experience low pressure or temporary loss of water.

During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.

“Crews are working to repair the problem and hope to have everyone back to normal soon,” the town said on their website Tuesday afternoon.

