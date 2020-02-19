Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NORTH CAROLINA-VOTER ID
Courts make photo ID less likely in N Carolina 2020 voting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has joined a federal judge in ruling against the state's newest voter photo identification law. Tuesday's unanimous decision means it's increasingly unlikely that North Carolina voters will have to show a photo ID in order to cast a ballot in this year's elections. The decision reverses last July's lower court ruling, which said a challenge of the law wasn't likely to win at trial. Now state and federal courts have ruled it appears Republicans still showed 'discriminatory intent' when they passed a December 2018 law to implement the ID requirement that voters approved in a constitutional referendum that year.
TROOPER FIRING-LOST HAT
Hat's off: Court reverses trooper firing over lost headgear
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An appeals court says a North Carolina state trooper shouldn't have been fired for losing his hat and lying about it in a case that's spanned a decade and multiple trips through the courts. The case began in 2009 when former Trooper Thomas Wetherington lost his hat during a traffic stop. The matter has gone to the state Supreme Court once before and generated over 1,000 pages of legal briefs, rulings and evidence. The appeals court determined Tuesday that the patrol failed to consider factors outlined by the high court when it upheld his firing.
BC-NC-CATTLE TRUCK OVERTURNED
Truck carrying 41 cattle overturns, killing some of the cows
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A truck that was carrying 41 cattle has crashed on a North Carolina highway, and at least some of the animals on board have died. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 40. State police said that the driver of the truck veered off the highway, and his rig overturned. The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries. Officials from the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that some of the cattle were killed. Crews worked to remove the cows from the trailer. The crash remains under investigation.
AP-NC-HOUSE FIRE-WOMAN SHOT
Woman found in burning house had been shot in the head
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a woman who was found dead in a burning house had been shot in the head. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that Elizabeth City police are investigating the death of Javona Jones as a homicide. The state medical examiner’s office ruled that the 33-year-old's death was caused by the gunshot wound. Jones was found by firefighters who responded to the burning home on Feb. 10. No arrests have been made in connection to her death.
AP-NC-DISMEMBERED ROOMMATES
Man who killed, dismembered roommates gets 2 life terms
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who stabbed his two roommates and chopped up their bodies has been sentenced to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Tyrone Donte Gladden, 47, on Monday after he pleaded guilty. Gladden had killed the Winston-Salem couple Devette Carnetta Campbell and Gary Michael Craig Jr. Gladden was Craig’s roommate when the 2017 killings occurred. The court hearing was not without drama. Campbell’s brother, Kevin Jawan Campbell, had run toward Gladden in the courtroom before sheriff’s deputies intervened and tased Campbell.
BIG DONOR-NORTH CAROLINA
N Carolina trial starting against insurance magnate, others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's largest political donor in recent years and two associates are heading to trial on corruption-related charges. Insurance industry magnate Greg Lindberg, John Gray and John Palermo are expected in Charlotte federal court on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors contend the three participated in a scheme to bribe elected North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with up to $2 million in campaign money so scrutiny of Lindberg's businesses would ease. Prosecutors say Causey voluntarily told law enforcement what was happening and agreed to cooperate. A fourth person in last March's indictment already accepted a plea agreement.
MISSING HIKER-APPALACHIAN TRAIL
Search continues for Georgia hiker near Appalachian Trail
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a hiker who went missing at least four days ago along the Appalachian Trail. Eddie Noonkester began a “thru-hike” Friday onto the Appalachian Approach Trail in northern Georgia. Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services said Monday they were searching for Noonkester who had since become disoriented and may be suffering from a medical emergency. The agency says Noonkester may have wandered off the trail and toward surrounding National Forest property. He was still missing as of Tuesday. The agency says the terrain where Noonkester may be is difficult to navigate.
BELK-CORPORATE LAYOFFS
Belk restructures corporate office, cuts 80 positions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Belk Inc. has eliminated 80 positions at its corporate office in North Carolina. The Charlotte Observer reports the layoffs at the Charlotte-based business were confirmed Monday. A restructuring effort had been announced last week. A statement from the company says affected workers will be offered severance packages and outplacement services. Belk was founded in 1888 and became the nation's largest family-owned department store chain. It was sold to a private equity firm in 2015. Former CEO Tim Belk announced his retirement in 2016, ending 128 years of family leadership of the company.