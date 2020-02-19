“It’s going to change the health of the nation.” Local produce considered super fruit by consumers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Muscadine grapes, grown only locally here in the southeastern United States, is being considered by researchers as one of the healthiest fruits you can eat.
They have the highest amounts of natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, compared to other super fruits.
“Muscadine grapes are so high in antioxidants because they evolved in this hot and humid climate,” says Whit Jones, Cottle Farms manager and consumer of muscadine grapes. “That is the way they defend themselves, and the vine, from disease is they elevate antioxidants because they grow antioxidants for themselves. Which in return benefits us. Its one of the highest level of antioxidant in the world its just the world don’t know what they are but we hope to change that.”
Dr. William Wagner, President of Muscadine Naturals, has spent years studying, along with other researchers, and creating a product that takes the compounds Reveratrol and Piceatannol to create a powder form of the grape, and it has had significant results for many people suffering for different health problems.
"I was off all three prescriptions and that’s been 16 years ago and I’m on zero prescriptions now,” says Walter McDuffie, who takes the powder form of the grape daily. “I don’t have a problem with colds, I don’t take the flu shot, and I don’t worry about being around people with a virus or anything.”
“I had torn a rotator cuff pitching a baseball in high school, I also grew Christmas trees and pruning for years. I had a knot show up on my fingers from pruning and it would hurt to even rub there,” says Jones. “I started taking the powder, and it was natural it was just grape skins so I took a pretty good dose of it, and it came on so gradually that I though it was in my head. After about 3 to 4 months I couldn’t feel my shoulder pain on my finger from pruning, I could knock them on the table and they wouldn’t hurt!”
The great thing about muscadine grapes are, it’s a natural health aid. It’s not proven to cure or treat health issues, but it certainly is a huge help to people using it.
“Any kind of pharmaceutical pill is going to have side effects. This is a natural product and I would give me that any day over a chemical pharmaceutical,” says Jones.
As you are encouraged by researchers to consume the fruit, you won’t see effects right away.
Dr. Wagner says it will take years to fully understand the grapes interaction with the body.
Some of the research has shown that muscadine grapes can slow the onset of diseases such as:
- heart disease
- stroke
- arthritis
- certain cancer
- neurodegenerative disease
- inflammatory conditions
- Alzheimer’s
- menopausal symptoms
