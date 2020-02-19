Inspection of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to continue next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Inspection work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will continue on Monday, Feb. 24.
A spokesperson for the NCDOT said closures of the eastbound lanes for inspections were completed Tuesday.
She also stated that there would be no further lane closures on the bridge this week due to expected inclement weather.
Work is expected to resume Monday with lane closures affecting westbound lanes (heading out of Wilmington).
This work “should only take a couple of days (weather pending),” according to the spokesperson.
Drivers can expect a lane closure weekdays from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
The inspection began on Feb. 3 and was expected to last just a week.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.