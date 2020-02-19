H2Go issues supplement to settlement proposal days before deadline

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -Just days before the deadline to settle the legal disagreement over a reverse osmosis plant, one party wants to make sure everyone is on the same page.
The head of H2Go sent a letter to the mayor and mayor pro-tem of Leland reminding them there is no interlocal agreement in the proposed settlement between the authority, Leland and Belville, meaning the parties are not bound to work under any other terms.
According to a news release, a proposed interlocal agreement failed in October of 2019. The letter cites ‘irreconcilably and materially different’ fundamental issues as the reason the previous negotiations came to a halt.
H2Go’s leadership proposed the settlement last month to end the legal battles and allow construction to begin on the reverse osmosis plant. The goal of the settlement is to end ongoing lawsuits and expedite the plant’s construction so residents have access to clean, safe water.
Leland’s leaders have until Friday to respond to the proposed settlement.
