Hampstead residents vocalize criticism over proposed sand mine development at public hearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Homeowners in Hampstead spoke out in a public meeting against a proposal to re-zone over 500 acres of land for the development of sand mines.
Developer Jamestown Pender LP submitted a letter to adjacent property owners that the Hampstead Bypass project will divide the company’s property in a way that will no longer allow for mixed-use development. The project is slated for construction later this year by the NCDOT.
The Castle Bay Property Owner’s Association Board circulated a petition and planned for a strong showing at the developer’s public hearing for adjacent property owners Tuesday night.
Many residents who spoke out at the public meeting objected to the air pollution and the level of noise that would result from the construction. Josh Cowan lives in Hampstead and he came to the public hearing to voice his concerns, specifically for the the effects that the mines would have on the health of residents.
“I don’t think they should be placing a sand mine in the backyards of residents let alone budding up right next to the backside of a high school. There are far too many children affected," Cowan said.
Cowan noted that “if they’re not caring for their own brothers and sisters or the children of our community, which is our future, then you know, where is their heart at? Where is their soul at?”
However, Cowan does believe that the amount of vocal criticism expressed by residents will make a difference.
“Once they realize people actually care about their children, about their community, about their seniors in the area and their own health and well-being, for sure. I think they’ll derail, they’ll go in, they’ll build another housing development in the area, you know, that’s what they should do in the first place, they shouldn’t put a mine in the back of peoples yard and they shouldn’t put a mind next to kids," he said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.