First Alert Forecast: rain to cold and perhaps a little snow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! First things first, friends: please brace for a rainy and raw Wednesday as a cold front muscles through the Cape Fear Region. Clouds will deliver numerous soaking showers, especially but not exclusively for the first half to two-thirds of the day. Northerly winds will develop and send temperatures from the 50s and 60s early to the 40s late. Unfortunately, Wednesday will not be our last time to tangle with this wet and wintry cold front...
On Thursday, a new batch of moisture will ride along the front and up and into the Cape Fear Region. During the day, this moisture will manifest as bone-chilling rain showers with temperatures in the 40s and wind chill values in the 30s. But, as temperatures settle closer to freezing Thursday evening and Thursday night, rain will have a chance to mix with or change to snow before ending very early Friday. Snowfall is sensitive to so many factors, like warm ground and precipitation rate, so it is best to break down accumulation potential by odds...
WILMINGTON METRO AREA snow accumulation odds: NOTHING - 40%, A COATING - 40%, OVER 2″ - 20%.
Snow accumulation odds for INLAND SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: NOTHING - 30%, A COATING - 40%, OVER 2″ - 30%.
Snow accumulation odds for the BEACHES OF THE CAPE FEAR REGION: NOTHING - 50%, A COATING - 40%, OVER 2″ - 10%.
Based on most computer models, the snow “sweet spot” of this storm - cold, moisture, and lift - may very well be just to the north of the Cape Fear Region. For example: Goldsboro. If that nudges farther north in the next day, our local chances for an underwhelming event will grow. But, if it dips just a little south, our odds for the more impactful totals will grow.
In any case, when this wet and wintry system is all wrapped up, Friday and Friday night are looking frigid with daytime highs only in the 40s and overnight lows deep into the 20s. Catch details on all this and more in your seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington here. Or, anytime and for any location, you can grab a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
