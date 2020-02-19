Fazoli’s planned for Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Fazoli’s — famous for its “fast-casual” Italian dining — is expanding to Shallotte.
According to a news release, the company executed an area development agreement with franchisee Jeff Milliken to open the Shallotte location in the spring. Milliken also plans to open a Fazoli’s in Jacksonville.
“I went down to Georgia to speak with some Fazoli’s franchisees and was impressed by how highly they each spoke of their experience,” Milliken said. “I learned that Fazoli’s is truly a family, and the leadership team always supports its franchisees. They are all in to help us succeed. I knew immediately, after that first meeting, that this team wants us to be successful, and that was so encouraging for me.”
Founded in Lexington, Ky. in 1988, Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states.
Currently, the only North Carolina restaurant is located in Fayetteville.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.