Brunswick County cafeteria worker, cleared of Dec. allegation, suspended amid second investigation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A cafeteria worker for Brunswick County Schools, who was cleared of a previous allegation of “criminal activity," has been suspended without pay amid the start of a second investigation.
Daniel Seamans, a spokesperson for the school district, said Brunswick County Schools received a complaint about the employee from a parent on Monday and launched an investigation into the allegation on Wednesday.
The employee was suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the district’s investigation.
Editor’s note: WECT has decided to not name the employee since they have not been charged with a crime at this point.
In December, the same parent filed a complaint against the employee and after an investigation by the district and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined there was “no criminal activity.”
The employee was transferred from Virginia Williamson Elementary to Bolivia Elementary following the December investigation, Seamans said, to alleviate any additional concerns from the parent.
“We encourage the community to report any concern involving students and staff immediately so that the district, and law enforcement when necessary, can conduct a thorough investigation,” Seamans said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.