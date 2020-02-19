Bladen County Schools announces early release Thursday due to weather

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools has announced weather-related changes to school schedules.
“Based on current weather patterns showing the possibility of an inch of snow falling late in the afternoon on Thursday, we will have a one-hour early release for all schools on Thursday. This will allow time for buses to safely transport students home before the weather conditions deteriorate,” the release from Bladen County Schools says.
They will also have a two hour delay on Friday morning for students and staff.
No other area school districts have announced changes due to weather.
