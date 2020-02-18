WPD: Man severely injured in assault on Greenfield St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man suffered severe injures in a fight Tuesday morning on Greenfield Street.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Greenfield Street at approximately 8:15 a.m. in reference to a verbal dispute between two men that turned violent.
One of the men was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center due to his injuries.
The second man was taken into custody by police.
As of 9 a.m., police tape was surrounding the Family Dollar located at 1313 Greenfield Street.
