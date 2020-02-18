Wilmington leaders consider resolution on Lock & Dam No. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council will consider a resolution of support for a plan to protect the drinking water supply of more than half-a-million Southeastern North Carolina residents.
Located near Riegelwood, about 39 miles from the mouth of the Cape Fear River, Lock & Dam No. 1 is the intake point for 80 percent of the drinking water provided by the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA).
Along with two other dams further upstream, Lock & Dam No. 1 is owned and maintained by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). It was built in 1915, and in 1943 the predecessor of CFPUA constructed an intake for raw water to supply Wilmington. In 1984, the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority (LCFWASA) added an intake for its system.
In 2012, a fish passage structure was added as an environmental trade-off when the Port of Wilmington sought to widen its turning basin.
The last time Lock & Dam 1 saw any commercial traffic, its original purpose, was 1995. In the time since, the USACE has been evaluating “disposition” of the three dams, meaning the Corps would no longer be responsible for operating and maintaining the infrastructure.
In 2018, the money to fund a study of what it would take to de-authorize and dispose of the properties finally came available, and in recent months USACE has finalized its recommendation that the dams be “de-authorized” or turned over to another, non-federal governmental group.
If passed, Wilmington’s resolution would join others passed by local governments and boards in the area.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.