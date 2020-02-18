UNCW’s Ron Evans named CAA Rookie of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW infielder Ron Evans has been named the CAA’s Rookie of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Evans batted a team-best .545 (6 for 11) with a double, two home runs, and six RBIs during the Seahawks’ 3-1 season-opening homestand last weekend.
The freshman drove in four in a season-opening victory over Dayton, including a 2-run homer in his first at-bat and the game-winning RBI in the 9th.
He had at least one hit in all four games and was 2-for-3 with another two-run homer in a 4-2 win over Bryant on Sunday.
Outfielder Anthony D’Onofrio of Hofstra took home CAA Player of the Week honors while Chris Farrell of William & Mary was named Pitcher of the Week.
