Wilmington man hit, killed while walking along U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County
By WECT Staff | February 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:08 PM

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was struck and killed as he was walking along U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County late Monday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Redwine said Jonathan Sweet, 35, was walking with traffic on the eastbound side of U.S. 74/76 near Bolton when he was hit by a grey Toyota Camry around 10:50 p.m.

Sweet was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed.

