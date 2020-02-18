New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammers using fake gun buy-back program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says phone scammers are pretending to be from the sheriff’s office and trying to sign residents up for a fake gun buy-back program.
“The sheriff’s office doesn’t have a gun buy-back program,” Lt. Jerry Brewer stated in a news release. “At no point will anyone from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office call citizens to sign them up for a gun buy-back program.”
Brewer later added that it’s unclear if the scammers are targeting victims for sensitive personal information or money.
If anyone receives this scam call, you’re encouraged to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit an anonymous tip here.
