Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in stabbing of correctional officer

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who stabbed a correctional officer multiple times while serving time at the Columbus Correctional Institute pleaded guilty to attempted murder Monday.
Keenan Jones was sentenced to 268-334 months in prison after the plea.
Jones stabbed Correctional Officer Ricky Graham in the face and neck on Aug. 3, 2017.
“Officer Graham, who had been employed as a correctional officer for 12 years at the time of the assault, was preparing paperwork before his shift began,” a release from the DA’s Office states. "While seated at a desk in the Fir Dorm of Columbus Correctional, Graham noticed Keenan Jones approaching him with a shank. Jones lunged at Officer Graham, stabbing at his face and neck. Officer Graham was able to block several blows from Jones, but Jones still landed several stabs in the head and torso of Officer Graham with the blunt shank.
“Graham continued to fight off the attack of Jones and was eventually able to deploy his pepper spray into Jones’ face and activate the prison’s alarm system.”
During his victim impact statement, Graham told the judge he was unable to go back to work after the stabbing, and that he continues to “struggle with the emotional consequences of the attack.”
“This is a case which cried out for maximum justice and Mr. Jones received a harsh but appropriate sentence.” said District Attorney Jon David. “My office has a solemn responsibility to do our part to ensure a safe working environment for our partners in the Department of Corrections. The violent and unprovoked attack of a defenseless prison guard must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
