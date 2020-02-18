Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-MISSING-GIRL-SOUTH-CAROLINA
SC authorities to say how missing girl, neighbor were killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they will soon release how a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard was killed, along with details on the death of a neighbor whose body was found moments after the child. Cayce officers and the Lexington County Coroner's Office plan a news conference Tuesday. Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik's disappearance in the neighbor's trash can Thursday. Not long after, they found the girl's body in woods that had been carefully searched before and then found the neighbor 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor dead in his home. The girl got off the school bus and was last seen playing in her Cayce front yard on Monday.
Pete Buttigieg's next test: Winning over minority voters
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's fresh face, intellect and turn-the-page message won votes across many demographic groups in the kickoff states. Now the promise of his candidacy is colliding with the reality of the central question about his viability: Can he win among minority voters who form the critical foundation of the party’s base? That will be tested soon in Nevada and South Carolina. Buttigieg's strategy is to earn a fresh look from black and brown voters by flashing his support in the first two contests, drawing on the validation of minority leaders who have endorsed him and leveraging the personal networks of his supporters.
S. Carolina sheriff refuses to resign, despite council vote
UNION, S.C. (AP) — A county council in South Carolina voted to ask its sheriff to step down after a state police report says the sheriff requested employees to buy him alcohol while on duty and made sexually inappropriate comments. But the Union County Council has no power to fire Sheriff David Taylor. Taylor released a statement saying he plans to serve until the end of his term in December. The Union County Council also gave initial approval to a proposal to let voters decide in November if they want a county police force that might not be run by the sheriff. That resolution requires two more votes.
South Carolina police: Man steals patrol car, wrecks it
EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man broke into a South Carolina police officer's home, took his patrol car and then wrecked it. Investigators say 32-year-old Roy Wood McDonald also took a gun and the drug Narcan, used to try to reverse symptoms of an opioid overdose, after breaking into the Greenville County deputy's home. Pickens County deputies say they learned of the theft when someone called 911 to report the overturned patrol car on state Highway 183 near Easley on Sunday morning, McDonald was arrested by the Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. Pickens County deputies added a charge of grand larceny and simple larceny.
McMaster now the oldest governor South Carolina has ever had
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is now the oldest person to ever hold that office. McMaster turned 72 years and 262 days old on Thursday, one day older than James Byrnes when he left office in January 1955. The governor told The Post and Courier becoming governor after a long career that included time as state attorney general, U.S. attorney, lieutenant governor and head of the state Republican party has been a benefit as he learned a lot from different things. McMaster could serve a lot longer. If he wins a second term, he would leave office in January 2027 at age 79.
Senate unanimously approves new SC wildlife agency director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved the new leader of the state wildlife agency. The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to make Robert Boyles Jr. the new director of the state Department of Natural Resources. The agency's board had recommended Boyles at its November meeting. Boyles has been interim director of the department since May 2019, when former director Alvin Taylor retired. Boyles has spent more than 22 years with the agency. He's worked as deputy director of the Marine Services division since 2003. Boyles says he is humbled and excited for his new job and will work with everyone to assure durable natural resources for South Carolina.