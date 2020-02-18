First Alert Forecast: steady rain before turning back to winter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Between Tuesday and Friday, a slow but strong cold front remains likely to bully its way through the Cape Fear Region with significant weather changes...
Temperatures: Just ahead of the front, light southerly breezes will help sponsor afternoon highs in the lower 70s but, behind the front, raw 30s and 40s are likely by Thursday and a period of frigid 20s remains in your forecast for Friday night.
Rain chances: Waves of moisture along the front will support an ebb and flow of rain odds: 50% Tuesday, 70% Tuesday night, 80% Wednesday, 30% Wednesday night, 80% Thursday, 70% Thursday night, 10% Friday, and 0% Friday night.
Rain amounts, impacts, and rivers: Three-day rain tallies of one to two inches are likely to maintain squishy ground and promote roadway ponding. Rivers ought to remain swollen but well below moderate or major flood stage.
Snow: Data suggests the possibility for rain to mix with or change to snow late Thursday before precipitation ends early Friday. Warm ground and marginally cold air could make impacts underwhelming but it is a situation worth monitoring just in case.
Catch your full seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington right here.
