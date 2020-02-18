Deputies search for suspect after bank robbery in Brunswick County

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a bank robbery in Holden Beach Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, a man walked into the Cres Com Bank, located at 3128 Holden Beach Road, and demanded money from a teller.
No weapon was displayed during the robbery.
The spokeswoman said after the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, he fled from the bank in a silver passenger car.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is believed to be in his 30′s or 40′s and is between 5′7″ and 5′10″ tall with dreadlocks.
If you have any information, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.
