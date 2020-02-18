Crime rate goes down in 2019 as WPD releases annual crime report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2019 Year End Crime review from WPD is in.
Through 2019, Wilmington saw more people pour into the area. The city saw a deadly streak of gang violence and word of serial rapist downtown sent shock waves through the Port City. The 2019 statistics show Wilmington is statistically safer than ever before.
Last year was a record low for the Port City in terms of crime as a whole. Violent crimes like murder, rape and aggravated assault have gone down just over 6 percent.
However, the number of homicides remained at nine in 2019; the same number as the year before. Even though that number is somewhat troubling, WPD’s investigation clearance rate of 78 percent is significantly higher than the national average of 63 percent.
Property crimes like burglary, arson and theft are also numbers that barely moved from year to year. There were three less in 2019 than 2018.
The numbers present plenty of positive news for everybody invested in the Port City, but police are getting more alerts of gun fire in the area.
Shotspotter activations are way up, more than 200 activations up over the past year.
WPD says a lot of these could have been firework- related but Interim Chief Donnie Williams says cracking down on gun violence is a big priority this year.
